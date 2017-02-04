This father’s faith-filled song to his child is sure to touch your heart

Country music duo Dan + Shay have released their music video for “When I Pray For You” — a song that’s featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming spiritual movie “The Shack.”

In the clip, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are shown performing on a set of musical instruments amidst a scenic background of trees. The video also includes powerful scenes from the anticipated film, which stars Tim McGraw, Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthington.

RELATED: Country music may have just found its most raw and gripping video of the year

But, what’s most moving about the clip is the song itself. The heartfelt single, co-penned by Dan + Shay, is written from the perspective of a soon-to-be dad and includes beautiful lyrics like “I talked to God about you / And I ain’t even met you yet / Everybody’s waitin’ on you here / I can’t wait to feel your heartbeat when I lay you on my chest / I’m already holding back my tears / I want to be the dad that my dad was / I hope that I don’t mess this whole thing up.”





Those lyrics are especially personal to Shay, as he and fiancée Hannah Billingsley recently welcomed their first child, Asher James, into the world. Before Asher was born, Shay serenaded Hannah and her baby bump with the song. According to Hannah, it was a moment that brought her to tears. Hannah recalled Shay’s serenade on Feb. 3 and posted a sweet note to him on Instagram.

She wrote, “The day you wrote this, I cried. You came home and played it; hand on my belly, eyes full of tears and love. I can’t tell you how proud I am of you @shaymooney. Asher James is one blessed little boy to have a daddy with such a beautiful heart..and one so gifted with words. I love you both immeasurably. #WhenIPrayForYou #TheShack”



RELATED: Everything just changed big time for one of country’s young hunks

How precious!

Shay and Hannah, who got engaged in August of 2016, welcomed son Asher on Jan. 24. In addition to Dan + Shay’s song, artists Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson all have songs featured on “The Shack” soundtrack, which is out Feb. 24. “The Shack” hits theaters March 3.