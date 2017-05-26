This favorite from “The Voice” opens up about her life like never before

Danielle Bradbery wowed everyone when she won “The Voice” in 2013. She was just 17 years old, which made her the youngest winner on the show at the time.

Since then, she’s scored a top 20 hit with “The Heart of Dixie” and has toured with everyone from Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett to Scotty McCreery and Brad Paisley. Danielle’s even recorded a duet with Thomas, titled “Playing with Fire.”

RELATED: These 10 country performances on “The Voice” still give us goose bumps

Despite all those achievements, there’s still one thing Danielle hasn’t done. She hasn’t been totally honest and open with her fans through her music.





That’s about to change with her upcoming release.

Danielle posted an emotional Instagram message this week with a brief video showing tears falling from her eyes. In the post, Danielle writes, “I want to be real with y’all for a minute tonight. As we speak I’m sitting in my drive way, listening to mixes/demos of the songs for this next project. Songs that for the first time I can say, ‘I’ve been a part of, this is my story,’ and I’m balling my eyes out. I can’t thank you guys enough for being so patient…Because often I have not been. I’ve also had doubts and many break downs about this whole process.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton angrily stands up for “The Voice” winner Sundance Head

Danielle goes on to say she’s had some life experiences that she’s been writing about lately. It’s part of her quest to only write and record songs that truly come from her heart.

She adds, “It’s so emotional for me because after so long I finally feel like I get to be the honest artist I’ve been wanting to be.”

We’ll keep you posted on when you can hear this honest new music from Danielle.