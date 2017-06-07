This guitar slayer is going viral with this jaw-dropping performance

Talent shows are filled with promising contestants ready to take the music industry by storm. But rarely does one see a star born during their first performance. And even before one particular contestant’s audition was aired, it was well on its way of going viral.

On the June 6 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” a Tennessee native by the name of Chase Goehring took the show by storm with an original song titled “Hurt.” Conjuring up comparisons to Ed Sheeran, the 21-year-old quickly impressed the judges and crowd with his songwriting skills.





“I’m a songwriter, so I’m always writing songs,” Chase told judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. “I’m going to be singing an original song and it’s called ‘Hurt.’ It’s basically about a girl who is in a bad relationship, and I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, you’re not in a good position right now, and I could really help you out if you’d just give me a chance.'”

But it was half way through the song that truly impressed everyone, as he tore into a rap breakdown in the middle of the tear-jerker.

One thing is for sure – Chase is someone to watch this season.