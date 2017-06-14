This historic piece of country music real estate will take your breath away

The home that once belonged to one of the most famous couples in country music is officially on the market.

Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, purchased property in Hendersonville, Tennessee, as newlyweds back in 1968. Now, the lakefront site, where they lived for most of their marriage, can be yours for $3.95 million.



According to realtor.com, the historic house, located on Caudill Drive, was featured in the Man In Black’s 2002 music video for “Hurt.” It was also pictured in the 2005 award-winning biopic, “Walk the Line.” In 2006, Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb bought the grandeur estate. However, the nearly 14,000-square-foot manor unexpectedly caught fire during remodeling and construction, and a good portion of the property burned to the ground.





Despite the unfortunate destruction, the spacious apartment, where June Carter used to store her costumes, still remains in tact. The gated home, which sits on 4.5 acres, boasts a two-car garage, guard station, an outdoor swimming pool and a covered boat dock located on Tennessee’s picturesque Old Hickory Lake.

The home’s current owner, Texas businessman James Gresham, bought the parcel in 2014. But, due to health reasons, he decided to sell it. He now hopes the new homeowner will preserve the Cash family’s legacy.

“He’s decided to pass the torch,” Stan Peacock of Crye-Leike Realtors explained. “He’s very particular about who gets the property. He wants someone who will keep the legend alive. It’s an epic property.”

