This is how Tim McGraw and Faith Hill feel about the guys trying to date their daughters

If you happen to be a potential boyfriend for one of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s three daughters — watch out! The superstars are pretty overprotective when it comes to parenting their girls — Audrey, 15, Maggie, 18 and Gracie, 19.

On Feb. 10, the married country couple of 20 years appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where Faith revealed that her hunky husband is tough on the guys who show up at their house to take the girls out on dates.

RELATED: Country fans just got the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill news they’ve been waiting for





“There was a winter formal, or something, and there were a bunch of kids in a limousine,” Tim recalled, “I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder, but that was on purpose.”

Tim then told host Ellen DeGeneres the reason behind his intimation method. He said, “Well, look. You don’t want to be mean, but when someone is taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect and fear.”

Turns out that Faith fully supports her husband’s fatherly point of view when it comes to raising their kids.

“I was a little soft on it,” she said, “but after you go through it for the first time — those of you who have daughters out there — I all of a sudden became this animal. I was like, ‘Do it, take the sledgehammer to the front door.’ Whatever you have to do, do it!”

RELATED: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill change things up with this special tour announcement

Though Tim and Faith try to keep an eye on the boys who pursue their daughters, they agree that they have a hard time letting go of their little ones since they’re growing up so fast.

“It’s still hard,” Faith admits of Maggie and Gracie being away at college, “Gracie’s 19. She’ll be 20 soon. Gosh! Maggie is 18. I tried to take a road trip with Gracie, our eldest, when she first went to college…. She said, ‘no.’ Somehow I wrangled Maggie into doing it. So, we drove from Nashville to California – just the two of us. It was so much fun!”