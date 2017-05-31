This little ventriloquist just shocked the world with her singing talents

There are very few people in this world who can sing a tune, stay on pitch and present a song with a worthy amount of emotion.

But, imagine doing all of that with your mouth closed.

Recently, a 12-year-old singing sensation did just that during the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent” on May 30. Walking out with a puppet on her hand, little Darci Lynne Farmer stepped onstage and admitted that she was a tad shy. And as she faced the “America’s Got Talent” judges, she did look a tad scared.





“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she told the judges. “Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better.”

And her voice — or rather her puppet’s, Petunia the rabbit — was on full display as she sang the familiar lyrics of “Summertime,” shocking everyone in the theater and those who were watching at home. She impressed the judges so much that she ended up getting the golden buzzer, which sends her straight to the live shows.

“I believe that that rabbit is a real separate person,” said judge Howie Mandel as Darci erupted in tears. “I love you. I believe you’re gonna go far. You just changed your life tonight, young lady.”

“We had an act early on, who were very good, but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour,” added fellow judge Simon Cowell. “I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it.”