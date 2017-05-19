This new duet between two of country’s biggest voices is nothing short of stunning

Rascal Flatts’ 10th album, “Back to Us,” just dropped, and everyone is buzzing about the duet with Lauren Alaina on the project, “Are You Happy Now.” Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox has established himself as one of the most powerful singers in country music, so it’s not easy for the group to find good duet partners.

Band member Jay DeMarcus tells Rare Country, “Options are limited when it comes to people that can stand toe to toe with Gary in vocal prowess and chops. So, that list gets really, really short. When you start listening to people that are capable of it, [Lauren is] right at the top that list. So, we reached out to her and she loved the song. The stars just aligned.”





RELATED: Rascal Flatts breathes new life into this Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson favorite

Gary describes Lauren as a “top shelf” vocalist saying, ” She’s got power. She’s got range. She’s just got everything. We blend so well, too. Our voices really kind of lock up. Gives you goosies.”

Though they knew Lauren was the right person to sing this song with Gary, Jay couldn’t help but give her a little grief when they hit the studio to record it.

RELATED: Get ready to laugh your head off at the stuff Rascal Flatts’ kids have said

“I said, ‘Well, you’re kind of the last person on the list.’ Kind of joking with her a little bit,” Jay says. “She said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m just glad I made the list.’ She was so precious.”

On top of that, Lauren is a huge fan of Rascal Flatts’ music.

Jay adds, “Every time she’s been around us, she’s just gushed over how much she’s loved us and grew up loving us and listening to us. She was very, very excited when she came into the studio to do the vocal that day. Just bouncing up and down about, ‘Oh my gosh! I can’t believe y’all asked me to do this. This is amazing!”

“Back to Us” also features Rascal Flatts’ latest hit, “Yours if You Want It.” The guys performed that song and a few other tracks from the album at sunset on May 18 on top of the Westin Hotel in downtown Nashville. Here’s a clip from that album release show.