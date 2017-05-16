This picture of Miley Cyrus has everyone talking about one thing

It’s fairly evident that love looks good on Miley Cyrus these days. Her happiness over her engagement to Liam Hemsworth is showing up in a variety of ways, from her music to her carefree personality to even what she wears.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus reveals the secret weapon she’ll use to take down Blake Shelton

During KIIS FM’s Wango Tango, Miley stepped onstage to perform her new single, “Malibu,” live for the first time. While the crowd reacted to the sweet song, they also couldn’t help but notice what she was wearing on her ear. The 24-year-old wore an earring spelling out LIAM – an obvious shoutout to the love of her life.





Love was certainly in the air at the show, as many of Miley’s family members were on hand to celebrate Miley’s mom’s birthday, Mother’s Day and Miley’s sister Noah performing at the same event.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy mamas day from your girls A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 14, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

In fact, Noah spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” before the show about some advice she has been given about fame overall.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus appears happy and in love in this brand-new video

“Just to be yourself and not let anyone try to like change you,” Noah said in the interview. “Or don’t read comments. That’s like a big thing. Don’t read comments because people can be really mean.”

Of course, Miley has no time for mean people. Too much good stuff is happening to her at the moment to let anyone get her down!