This rising country star used to be a super-hot model

Country band Midland has one of the fastest-rising careers in country music. Their debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem,” cracked the Top 15 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in just 17 weeks (trust us, that’s fast). While it’s their great songs and vocal harmonies that are attracting fans, hunky lead singer Mark Wystrach’s looks certainly haven’t hurt.

Turns out, he’s made the most of those looks. Long before forming the band, Tucson, Arizona, native Mark worked as an actor (including a role on the daytime drama “Passions”) and a model. Signed to agency IMG Models, Mark has had some stunning photo shoots. Check out his jaw-dropping portfolio, which includes a Dior ad, here.





Mark was reportedly even romantically linked a decade ago to actress Amber Heard, according to “People,” long before her marriage to (and subsequent divorce from) Johnny Depp.

He’s now immersed in the country music world, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about that. Midland, which also includes lead guitarist Jess Carson and bassist Cameron Duddy, has a sound that has been compared to ‘70s California country, but the band actually formed in Texas, where they got their start playing clubs.

Midland recently wrapped some Canadian tour dates with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and the band will join Kenny Chesney for a handful of shows in August. Their debut EP was released last October.

Fun fact: The band took its name from a Dwight Yoakam song (”Fair to Midland”).