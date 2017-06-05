This rising country star is going to be a daddy

Country music’s baby boom is spreading.

Rising star Dylan Scott, best known for his current Top 10 single “My Girl” and previous single “Crazy Over Me,” announced via social media June 4 that he and his wife, Blair, are expecting their first child.

In a sweet photo shared on Twitter, the couple is clad all in white, and Blair is kissing Dylan on his bearded cheek while she proudly displays a tiny white onesie and he holds up baby socks. He captioned the shot “Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl? Or #myboy?”





Daddy?? I think so! Blair and I are so excited to announce we are having a baby! #mygirl ? Or #myboy ? pic.twitter.com/LsVYYaFGQm — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) June 4, 2017

The Louisiana-bred singer wrote longtime fan favorite “My Girl” about Blair when she was still his girlfriend.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!