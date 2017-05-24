This rising country star isn’t letting major success go to his head

Life has changed dramatically for Luke Combs in the past few months. The country newcomer is spending a second week at No. 1 on the country chart with his debut single, “Hurricane,” which is the lead single from his debut album, “This One’s for You,” due out June 2.

Luke previewed a few songs from that project at an album launch party in Nashville on May 23. Before the music got started, the North Carolina native was presented with a gold single certification plaque, which means 500,000 people have downloaded and streamed “Hurricane.”

At the party, Luke was told onstage that single is well on its way to being certified platinum, which means a million people have downloaded the song. You can see his reaction to that big news in our video with him.

For a new artist, this is truly a dream scenario to have your debut single become a monster hit. At the party, we asked Luke if realizing this dream was different than he’d imagined it would be.

He tells Rare Country, “I don’t think so. I’ve always been a hardworking guy, so I don’t focus too much on the praise of everything as much as we worked hard and we wanted to accomplish this. So, here we are. So, I’m going to try to take a little bit of time to soak up the sun of it all tonight. But it’s back to work tomorrow, you know?”

With an attitude like that, we think Luke Combs can look forward to even bigger things coming his way.