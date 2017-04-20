This romantic video peeks inside the intimate wedding of a country singer-songwriter

We have certainly seen our fair share of spectacular country music weddings with designer gowns, elaborate cakes and triple digit guest lists, but that isn’t for everyone and it definitely wasn’t for The Cadillac Three’s Kelby Ray Caldwell. However, when the handsome singer-songwriter committed himself to his beautiful bride, Lindsey, it was one of the most heartwarming ceremonies we’ve ever seen.

Kelby and Lindsey shared video, set to Odessa’s “My Match,” of their intimate services that included just them, their officiant and a handful of family and friends witnessing their exchange of vows at Lindsey’s father’s home in the country. The setting may have been rustic, but the bride was ultra chic in a sexy, long-sleeve flowing gown with a deep plunging neckline and her hair in beachy waves. Kelby Ray’s shirt matched his bride’s candlelight-colored gown and he accessorized his gray trousers with fun suspenders. With his signature long curls pulled back, you can see how handsome he truly is and how his eyes sparkled at the sight of his new wife.





In photos shared on Kelby’s Instagram page, it looks like the couple celebrated their nuptials with a honeymoon in Belize. Of course, they’re back now and Kelby will be joining his Cadillac Three brothers, Neil Mason and new dad Jaren Johnston for the Black Roses Tour starting April 27.

Congratulations to Kelby and Lindsey!