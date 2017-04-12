This standout on “The Voice” tackles a tough Carrie Underwood hit

15-year-old “The Voice” contestant Aliyah Moulden had some big shoes to fill when she took on a Carrie Underwood hit during her knockout round performance on Monday, April 10.

But, boy did she kill it!

RELATED: A “The Voice” front-runner won over Blake Shelton with this masterful country cover

The young Team Blake singer, who went up against fellow hopeful Caroline Sky, performed Carrie’s 2005 revenge song, “Before He Cheats.”

Despite admitting that she had never been in a serious relationship before, Aliyah’s scorching rendition proved to be convincing. She came out with full force, showcasing her natural rasp and epic growl. Before capping off the tune, she hit an impressive high note that could’ve possibly put her into the next phase of the competition.





But, of course, she had to wait a bit longer to find out whether or not she would stay on the show, because Caroline was next to sing. For her performance, Caroline belted out Etta James’ “At Last.” Although Caroline did a remarkable job, it was Aliyah who emerged victorious.

Alicia Keys commended her by saying, “Aliyah, you chose this super deep song called ‘Before He Cheats.’ Your voice is really beautiful and really strong.”

“It showed us the mature side of you that I didn’t see before,” added coach Gwen Stefani, “So, your instinct was on, because this is my favorite performance you’ve done.”

“Aliyah, you did something brilliant tonight,” Adam Levine playfully joked, “You ensured that no boyfriend you ever have will ever cheat on you.”

RELATED: This country cutie’s amazing blind audition had the coaches fighting over her on “The Voice”

“Aliyah, it’s crazy that I’m hearing Adam say, ‘Oh my gosh! Aliyah just did a country song, and she nailed it,’” said Blake before echoing Gwen’s sentiments. “That was your best performance yet.”

We couldn’t agree more!