This “The Voice” front-runner sealed the win with this performance

Team Alicia hopeful Chris Blue has officially been named the winner of Season 12’s “The Voice.”

The talented singer celebrated his victory during the second half of the finale episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 23.

RELATED: Blake Shelton was floored over this “The Voice” teenager’s Reba McEntire cover

The impressive R&B vocalist won over viewers and audience members on May 22, during part one of the season finale with two solo performances and a duet with his coach. Chris’ performances consisted of the appealing, self-penned song “Money on You,” Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” and a Prince duet of “Diamonds and Pearls.”





Proud doesn't even begin to describe what we're feeling. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/lT5B7Cugy3 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 22, 2017

All of his performances during the May 22 penultimate episode were spectacular. But, perhaps his original song of “Money on You” helped nudge out the other contenders in the competition. You can view that performance in the clip above!

Fans may recall that Chris’ passion in music began at a young age. He and his family, who formed a family band called the Blue Brothers, performed in local churches near his hometown. We’re so glad to see that he is taking another big step in his musical career.

RELATED: See Team Blake take on this upbeat John Lennon song during “The Voice”

In addition to Chris’ win, the final episode of “The Voice” included a star-studded lineup of performances by artists like Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Rascal Flatts.

Congratulations Chris!