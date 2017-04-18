This “The Voice” singer’s female version of Chris Stapleton’s hit is absolutely powerful

Country-leaning contestant Casi Joy just proved that NBC’s “The Voice” is one of the most intense reality television singing competitions out there.

The Team Blake singer was sent home on Monday, April 17, despite her amazing performance during the live playoffs.



Before learning about her fate on the show, Casi opened up the two-hour episode with a powerful rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Parachute.”

When Casi appeared in front of the live audience, she commanded the stage with so much confidence. The fiery red-haired hopeful worked the crowd by strutting across the floor. She also incorporated a few hair flips into her performance. Not only that, but she also didn’t miss a single note, while showing off her perfect pitch and natural yodel.





By the end of the performance, Blake Shelton was on his feet. And, the rest of the coaches were applauding her.

“You were awesome and just really fiery and engaging. I couldn’t stop watching it,” coach Adam Levine said. “It was incredible. Awesome job.”

Blake also added high remarks saying, “You bring so much energy to the stage. Between how accurate your pitch is and going back and forth with the yodel, putting your spin on a Chris Stapleton song that’s really popular. It’s hard for me to imagine you not moving forward.”

Once the final Team Blake singer hit the stage, it was up to fans to decide which of the singers would stay, as viewers could vote in real time. Out of six contestants, those elected to move forward were Lauren Dusky and Aliyah Moulden. Blake, who had the opportunity to save one contestant. opted to keep TSoul.

Although Casi is no longer in the running for the prize, we have a feeling we will be hearing more from her in due time. After all, Blake did previously say, “There’s no stopping Casi Joy,” right? Be sure to check out “The Voice” on Tuesday, April 18 when the live playoffs continue.