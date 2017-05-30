This version of a country classic has us feeling even prouder to be Americans

Sure, Memorial Day may be over, but that sure doesn’t mean we should stop honoring those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice and the fighting men and women who defend our freedom still today. A cappella super group Home Free doesn’t just make us proud to be country music fans, they also remind us to be proud Americans with their latest cover.

The quintet just took on the classic Lee Greenwood hit, “God Bless the USA,” and it is absolutely breathtaking.

What is truly magical about Home Free’s rendition is that even though they don’t use any musical instruments other than their voices, they manage to pull off the same majesty as Lee’s original version, including the stellar drum riff and cymbal crash toward the end. And speaking of majestic, the music video for the group’s cover was shot in South Dakota with the figures of Mount Rushmore peering over the singers’ shoulders.

At the end of the music video, the band explains that this song was the first that Chris Rupp ever arranged for the group back when they originally formed in 2000.

It just has us craving more, please!