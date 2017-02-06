This young country star says a final farewell to the woman she called “hero”

Our deepest sympathies go out to Mickey Guyton and her family. Mickey lost her beloved grandmother on Feb. 5 after her lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Mickey shared the news on her Twitter page with a photograph of a quilt and the simple message: “RIP to my grandma. Heaven got an angel today.”

In an earlier post on her Instagram page, Mickey explained that the quilt was made from her grandmother’s clothes. “Back in the 50s she was too poor to buy material so she used her own clothes to make quilts so that her 12 children had blankets to cover up with. My grandma is my hero. I am so grateful for who I am because of her.”





I know this looks like a random quilt but it is so much more than that. Each square is a piece of my grandmas's clothes. Back in the 50s she was too poor to buy material so she used her own clothes to make quilts so that her 12 children had blankets to cover up with. My grandma is my hero. I am so grateful for who I am because of her. #quiltofmanycolors #coatofmanycolors #dollyparton A photo posted by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton) on Jun 27, 2016 at 8:10am PDT

Mickey also credited her grandmother with introducing her to country music. She shared a photo with her grandmother with the caption, “She is the reason. This woman is the reason I even know who Dolly Parton is. She is my #CoatOfManyColors.”

She is the reason. This woman is the reason I even know who Dolly Parton is. She is my #CoatOfManyColors 🌺 #TBT A photo posted by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:14am PST

Mickey’s grandmother, who was 92, suffered from Alzheimer’s. A couple of years ago, the country star posted a picture of the family matriarch in front of a Christmas tree. Her bittersweet message read, “My grandma is an angel even if she doesn’t know me most of the time.”

I love this lil lady thiiiiiiiisssssss much. My grandma is my angel even if she doesn't know me most of the time 😇 A photo posted by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton) on Dec 26, 2014 at 9:51am PST

As painful as this loss is, Mickey does have something sweet to look forward to. The very private country singer was engaged last fall. Our thoughts are with Mickey during this difficult time.