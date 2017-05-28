Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean are really bonding over daddy duty

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, just welcomed their adopted daughter, Willa, into their home, and Lauren expects to deliver their second child later this summer. Though Thomas plans to take his family on the road as much as possible, there will be shows where they just can’t make it.

Parenthood is hitting Thomas fast, but he’s got other country star parents to give him tips on handling life on the road when you’ve got babies at home.

One more… Can't thank this guy enough for a great year and great tour. Glad I learned from one of the best. @jasonaldean A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Oct 1, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

Thomas tells “The Advocate” newspaper, I texted Jason Aldean the other day and said, ‘How do you ever leave the house and not feel guilty?’ He said that feeling never really goes away, but that when you leave the house now, you get on the bus for a different purpose.”

He continues, “Before you had kids, it was all about going out there and trying to win at awards shows and sell as many tickets as possible and trying to have multi-week No. 1 [singles]. After you have kids, you still want those things. But at the forefront of your brain is, ‘How can I give my child the best life humanly possible?’ [Jason] said that’s what helps him get on the bus on the weekends. That’s the best piece of advice I’ve gotten so far.”

Those are some wise words, Jason. We can’t wait to see photos of Thomas’ baby playing with Jason’s new baby, too. Jason and his wife, Brittany, are expecting a baby boy very soon.