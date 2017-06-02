Thomas Rhett and Lauren encounter a scary moment with daughter Willa while on “Today”

It was a Thomas Rhett takeover when the hot country star was scheduled to play “The Today Show’s” summer concert series on June 2. And we feel pretty positive that NBC’s plaza was mostly packed with music fans there to see the talented country hunk perform their favorite hits.

But, we also feel like there were folks both in the plaza and watching on TV who were hoping to catch a glimpse of TR’s stunning wife, Lauren, and sweet baby girl, Willa Gray. Let’s face it, since Willa came to the United States, she has stolen our hearts much like she stole her new mommy and daddy’s! And she stole “Today’s” Hoda Kotb’s heart big time, too!





Just Willa Gray and Hoda being #besties on the @todayshow #imalittlejealous **fun fact after they became besties WG wanted to go everywhere with Hoda…hence Willa Gray's debut #todayshow appearance on stage this morning hahah-thank you for being so sweet to her Hoda! 😘😘💗 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Even so, she was there to watch her daddy. Besides performing on the show, he participated in an impromptu spelling bee and played a round of country music trivia against show host Sheinelle Jones. And it was a close game! Thomas Rhett just narrowly edged out Sheinelle after the final question, which was to complete the lyrics to his song “T-Shirt.”

TR then took part in a cooking segment with Al Roker where Lauren and Willa had the opportunity to join them on camera to taste test the yummy maple bacon cupcakes. There was a scary moment, though, when precious Willa choked on a bit of bacon, but Mom stayed calm and Dad stopped assisting in the kitchen until he was certain his toddler was fine.

She may have choked on bacon on “Today,” but Willa was gagging on tofu at dinner the night before. During their trip to New York, Lauren gave her a nibble of the healthy vegetarian protein, but Willa was less than impressed.

Not a fan of tofu😂 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Stick with bacon, Willa.