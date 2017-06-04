Thomas Rhett and Lauren’s daughter has come a long way — literally

It’s safe to say that Thomas Rhett took over NBC’s “Today” show on June 2, but it’s equally accurate to say that little Willa Gray, TR and wife Lauren’s newly adopted daughter, took the entirety of New York City.

In the Akins family’s quick trip to the Big Apple, Willa had her first taste of seaweed salad — thumbs up — and tofu, or “toe-too” in Willa-speak, and it was a thumbs down. She also made her “Today” show debut, hijacking the microphone from host Hoda Kotb and bursting into tears when she couldn’t be onstage with Dad.





But no trip to New York City would be complete without seeing the neon lights of Broadway and the glittering glory of Times Square, so Thomas Rhett and Lauren let their precious princess see it all. And her reaction was priceless.

💛 + 💥 [ h e a r t e x p l o s i o n ] A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Yes, Willa Gray was definitely impressed with the city that doesn’t sleep, but why wouldn’t she be? As bustling as Nashville has become, it doesn’t compare to the energy of NYC. And goodness knows, her village in Uganda is a far cry from either city.

Oh, little Willa, you’ve come a long way, baby girl!

Ohhh my goodness-the LOVE I have for this one 💛 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Apr 16, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

My African church family this morning. Talk about some TRUTH 🙏🏼💙 #PREACHbrother @147million A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jul 10, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT