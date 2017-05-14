Thomas Rhett and Lauren’s house is so full of love with this little angel

We are seriously glued to these photos and videos of the newest member of the country music family — Willa Gray Akins.
YALL 😩🙌🏼😭💗 Our baby girl is hommmmeeeeee 🎈🇺🇸💙🇺🇸🎈 Thank you Jesus for bringing our family together on the same continent finally 🙂 little cutie Willa Gray Akins came home yesterday after completely stealing our hearts in Uganda over a year ago & we're sooooo happy we just can't stand it 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 • • • **PARENTS OF THE YEAR: thank you mom & dad for bringing her home since this pregnant mama is officially grounded due to baby Akins #2 coming in August 😩💚💚 • • • **FRIEND OF THE YEAR: thank you sweet @kaileydickerson for capturing some of the most special moments for us & for traveling with me to Uganda and back😘💗💗 • • • ** our FRIENDS & our FAMILY OF THE CENTURY: y'all have walked through and prayed through every single moment of this adoption with us, were our ROCKS through it all, kept it a secret, and truly had faith & hope for us when we felt like we had none left. I could cry thinking about each one of you-y'all know who you are & we are beyond blessed with our community God has given us🙏🏼 we love y'all more than any words could come close to describing. I might just throw you all a giant party celebrating y'all 😭😭💪🏼🙌🏼😘😘😘😘 • • • BRB STILL FREAKING OUT OUR DAUGHTER IS HOME 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😩🌈👼🏾💪🏼🎉🙏🏼😭🙌🏼💚🎈💗💗
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, welcomed the bundle of joy this week after meeting her more than a year ago on a trip to Uganda. The first photos of Willa with her new family were released on Friday, and Thomas and Lauren have continued the love fest with more videos on Thomas’ Instagram story.
In one video, Willa is dancing as her grandpa, singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, plays guitar for her. She’s so full of joy just like her proud new parents.
Saturday morning, Thomas posted an adorable video of Willa sitting in her high chair eating some scrambled eggs and bananas. She’s just looking around and seems totally happy and chilled out in her new home. The Bruno Mars track playing in the background is a nice touch, too. They’re getting Willa off to a great start in the music department.
Willa’s little sibling will arrive in August, so she’s got the entire summer to enjoy being the only child.
Stay tuned for more adorable baby photos and videos from Thomas and Lauren. It’s only just begun!