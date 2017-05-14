Thomas Rhett and Lauren’s house is so full of love with this little angel

We are seriously glued to these photos and videos of the newest member of the country music family — Willa Gray Akins.

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, welcomed the bundle of joy this week after meeting her more than a year ago on a trip to Uganda. The first photos of Willa with her new family were released on Friday, and Thomas and Lauren have continued the love fest with more videos on Thomas’ Instagram story.

Willa is so darn cute! 💗💗💗💗 A post shared by Lauren Akins Fan Page 💗 (@laur_akinsfanpage) on May 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

In one video, Willa is dancing as her grandpa, singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, plays guitar for her. She’s so full of joy just like her proud new parents.

Willa Gray this morning listening to Bruno Mars with her daddy! How adorable can this angel be?? 💗🤗 A post shared by Lauren Akins Fan Page 💗 (@laur_akinsfanpage) on May 13, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Saturday morning, Thomas posted an adorable video of Willa sitting in her high chair eating some scrambled eggs and bananas. She’s just looking around and seems totally happy and chilled out in her new home. The Bruno Mars track playing in the background is a nice touch, too. They’re getting Willa off to a great start in the music department.

Willa’s little sibling will arrive in August, so she’s got the entire summer to enjoy being the only child.

Stay tuned for more adorable baby photos and videos from Thomas and Lauren. It’s only just begun!