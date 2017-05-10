Thomas Rhett and Lauren’s romantic reunion reminds us how they’re just like us

Just when we think we couldn’t possibly love the couple that is Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren, they spend a little time apart. Not that we want them apart, but their reunion is giving us so many feels.

The precious couple just spent a month in different parts of the world with the young country star crossing North America on his Home Team Tour and his beautiful bride in Uganda on a 147 Million Orphans mission trip.

RELATED: This tender moment between Thomas Rhett and Lauren will melt your heart





Of course, in that long time apart, the couple obviously missed each other. Thomas shared a throwback photo of Lauren, counting down “8 MORE DAYS. I have never missed someone so bad in my entire life.”

8 MORE DAYS. I have never missed someone so bad in my entire life A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 2, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

And Lauren, too, was feeling the void of being away from her fella. She also shared a cozy photo of them together with an enthusiastic message saying, “I’m gonna hug you and never let go because I feel like this has been the longest month of my life.”

TODAY TODAY TODAAAAYYYYYY I GET TO SEE YOU TODAYYYYYYYY 😍😍😍😭😭🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 im gonna hug you and never let go because I feel like this has been the longest month of my life!!! A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on May 9, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Now, let’s all remember that Thomas Rhett and Lauren are nothing if not classy and tasteful with their PDA. As much as we would have loved a big smoochy picture of their reunion, they kept that private.

RELATED: Thomas Rhett’s fans are clamoring to see his wife, Lauren, do this

But, they also kept it real, reminding us that they’re just regular folks. Think about it, if you had been away from home for a month, what are the first things you would do, besides catch up on sleep? Do some laundry and shop for groceries, right? So, after what we expect was a giant hug and kiss, they stopped at the market to get some fresh peaches, and lucky us, we get a peek at Lauren’s little baby bump.

YAY TR AND LAUREN ARE REUNITED!!! @laur_akins @thomasrhettakins 💗💗💗💗 look at that baby bully 😍😍😍😍😍😍 love!!! A post shared by Lauren Akins Fan Page 💗 (@laur_akinsfanpage) on May 9, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

We love both Thomas Rhett’s commitment to his fans and Lauren’s to the orphans in Uganda, but we love them the most when they’re loving each other.