Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren bring home their first baby girl

The wait is over for Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren. At least one of the waits is, anyway. The country music couple has welcomed their daughter, Willa Gray Akins, to America.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren had begun the process of adopting their little girl from Uganda last year and then found out they were also pregnant with their first baby, also a girl. Lauren had managed to squeeze in one more trip for the 147 Million Orphans organization that she volunteers with before her doctor grounded her, so bringing precious Willa home fell on her parent’s shoulders.

In a family photo on her Instagram page, Lauren wrote, “Our baby girl is home! Thank you Jesus for bringing our family together on the same continent finally. Little cutie Willa Gray Akins came home yesterday after completely stealing our hearts in Uganda over a year ago and we’re so happy we just can’t stand it.”

She went on to thank her parents explaining that she wouldn’t be traveling again until Baby No. 2 arrives in August. She also expressed her thanks to the friends and family saying, “Y’all have walked through and prayed through every single moment of this adoption with us, were our rocks through it all, kept it a secret and truly had faith and hope fur us when we felt like we had none.”

Lauren closed her post saying, “BRB, still freaking out our daughter is home.”

Thomas also had a few words to say about his new baby girl on his Instagram page: “We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl. The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can’t wait to watch her grow up! #daddyforreal”

Congratulations Akins family!