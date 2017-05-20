Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren enjoy first date night out since becoming parents

Thomas Rhett and his beautiful wife, Lauren Akins, are living proof that a baby changes everything.

In fact, the two of them haven’t had much time to spend together, one on one, since they welcomed adopted baby girl, Willa Gray Akins, into their home.

So, on Thursday, May 18, Thomas and Lauren finally enjoyed their first night out together, as new parents. For their special date-night, they attended the Nashville Predators Western Conference Final game against the Anaheim Ducks.





Lauren marked her and Thomas’ time together on Instagram with a cute photo featuring the two of them decked out in Preds gear.

had to document mom & dad's first night out 😍😍 #gopreds #wellgetemnexttime A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on May 18, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

She writes, “[I] had to document mom & dad’s first night out 😍😍 #gopreds #wellgetemnexttime.”

The married couple’s date-night is a nice break for them before things get even busier with baby No. 2, who is due in August. Yep! Soon precious Willa will have a little sister, as Lauren is pregnant with a girl.

Lauren and Thomas, of course, aren’t the only ones experiencing firsts these days. Sweet Willa, who arrived in the United States from Uganda, has been discovering so many new things while she adjusts to home life in Nashville.

She already went on her first neighborhood walk with mommy. She also met the family dogs, Cash and Kona. Heck, she even got her first pair of noise canceling headphones to wear out at her daddy’s concerts. Check them out below!