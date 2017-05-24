Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren reveal details of scary trip home for daughter Willa Gray

Since Thomas and Lauren Rhett’s adopted daughter Willa Gray came home to Nashville from Uganda, the couple hasn’t been able to hold back their excitement over their new family, routinely sharing pictures of the three of them getting comfortable with their new life together.

Yet, according to an interview with People Magazine, the two say it hasn’t been easy.

RELATED: Looks like this little one is following in her daddy Thomas Rhett’s footsteps

“I don’t think anyone can fully prepare you for the journey of adopting someone, especially from a third-world country where there are so many different laws,” explains Thomas. “Every day you wake up with a whole new set of challenges that you never even heard of.”





And for Thomas and Lauren, there were plenty of challenges besides the adoption laws in Uganda. Once they received the news that Willa would legally be theirs, they still had to find a way to foster the baby in the country of origin over the span of a year. And with Thomas’ busy schedule, that meant that he was often forced to return to the states and leave his girls behind.

RELATED: Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren enjoy first date night out since becoming parents

“When I left Uganda, it was a terrifying moment,” Thomas says. “I knew I had to go play shows, but Lauren and her mom Lisa were literally there indefinitely.” That’s a scary place to be in as a husband— being 7,000 miles away from your 25-week-pregnant wife and your daughter, not knowing if they were going to come home in two weeks or two months.”

Things got even more difficult when Lauren, pregnant with the couple’s first biological child, also had to return home for a much-needed doctor’s appointment. “It felt weird leaving one daughter and making sure the other one is okay. But I couldn’t do it another way,” Lauren adds. “It killed me not being able to bring [Willa] home, but looking back, I think it was a blessing in disguise because I got to be home and nest before she got here — and catch up on my sleep so I wasn’t so jet-lagged!”

Luckily, Lauren’s parents were able to ultimately bring Willa home to Music City, making for a beautiful reunion at Nashville’s airport.

“Seeing her there felt like a dream,” Lauren recalls.