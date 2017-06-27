Thomas Rhett comes clean about what he’s up to with Selena Gomez

The rumors have been flying for the past few months that country superstar Thomas Rhett and pop superstar Selena Gomez would be getting together for a future music project. Yet, details have remained awfully secretive.

Until now, that is.

“It’s possible,” Thomas told Rare Country on June 23 when asked if a new song with Selena would be featured on his new record set for release come September. “Anytime the country world melts into the pop world, it’s an interesting conversation. A lot of things need to go correct for it to work out. But yes, Selena did sing a song of mine. It’s still sort of up in the air if it’s going to actually make the record.”





And while the have, indeed, collaborated, they didn’t actually go into the studio together.

“I’ve actually never met Selena in person,” Thomas explained, before taking the stage at Country LakeShake in Chicago. “I’ve only been able to talk to her over the phone but I was blown away just how super nice and respectful [she was,] because I was terrified to talk to her, especially about the song. Like, I was scared to say, ‘Maybe if you try this’ to the biggest superstar that literally exists in this world and I’m just me? (Laughs.) But yeah, she was so sweet and I can’t wait to meet her someday.”

And we can’t wait to see if she makes it on the record.