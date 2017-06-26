Thomas Rhett gives us a pregnancy update on wife Lauren

It’s hard to imagine Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren being anything but a beautiful mommy-to be, especially when you see those gorgeous pregnancy pics she has been sharing on her socials.

baby girl's first beach day 😍💚🌈🦀☀️🐚🐠💙🌴 #toocoolinhershades 😎 #thanksauntKasey A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

But no matter who you are, all bets are off when you reach that crazy third trimester of pregnancy.

The third trimester ain’t fun kids.

“She’s fine until the baby kicks her in strange spots,” laughed Thomas during an interview with Rare Country prior to him taking the stage at Country LakeShake in Chicago June 23. “Like today, I was talking to her and she was like ‘I feel like our newborn is in my lungs right now.’”





And while the loving couple awaits the birth of their second child, they are loving the time they are getting to spend with their first child, Willa Gray, whom they adopted earlier this year. And yes, beautiful Willa has already inspired her daddy to write some new music.

“We started recording the record three months ago, and there is one song on the record that talks about Willa,” says Thomas about the new album, which he confirmed to Rare Country will come out in September. “To be honest, every title I have written down in my phone over the last two months has been inspired by Willa.”

That’s no surprise — we mean, look at that face!