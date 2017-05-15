Thomas Rhett honors his expecting wife with the most loving message ever

Thomas Rhett and his stunning wife Lauren recently announced that they welcomed their adopted daughter, Willa Gray Akins, home, after meeting her over a year ago in Uganda.

Now, the happy couple is relishing their roles as new parents. And, Thomas can’t help but gush over his beloved pregnant bride, who is a natural at being a mommy.

On May 14, Lauren celebrated her first Mother’s Day. The special holiday gave Thomas the perfect excuse to pour his heart and soul out to her in a message.





On Instagram he writes, “Babe.. not only are you the hottest mom you are the sweetest, funniest, most kind-hearted human being that I know. I know you didn’t plan on marrying a singer when you were sitting in your 3rd grade classroom but I’m so glad you did.”

“I couldn’t imagine my life without you,” he continued. “Seriously you know how lost I get when you are gone for 2 weeks😂 I love you so much and happy 1st Mother’s Day. You already are a rock star at being a mom. You + me+ Willa.”

How sweet!

Thomas’ sentimental note to Lauren also included a photo featuring little Willa handing her mama a flower petal out in what we assume is their yard. The message and photo proves that little Willa belongs to a home full of love. And, we can’t wait to see more pictures of this adorable family.

Fans may already know that Willa will soon have a sister, as Lauren is pregnant with another girl, due in August.