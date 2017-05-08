Thomas Rhett made this little girl’s life with this heartwarming onstage moment

Thomas Rhett thrills thousands of fans every night on his current Home Team Tour, but one young fan got a memory she’ll never forget at his May 6 show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Young Brooklynn Kelley suffers from Alopecia, an autoimmune disease that leaves her bald. That’s a tough thing for a girl to go through, but Brooklynn’s spirits seem to remain high. Her love for Thomas Rhett and his music may have something to do with it.

RELATED: This tender moment between Thomas Rhett and Lauren will melt your heart





At the concert, Brooklynn held up a sign that said, “Make me the star of your show!” With the help of some of the other fans sitting around her, Brooklynn got Thomas’ attention, and he invited her to join him onstage for “Star of the Show.”

RELATED: Thomas Rhett tell us about his hopes and fears surrounding adoption

It was a true dream come true for Brooklynn. Her mother, Cheryl, tells Global Edmonton News, “She talks about him constantly. So, to go onstage with him, that was something she’ll never be able to forget, and it’ll be with her forever. He just made her feel so special.”

For the latest Thomas Rhett tour dates, head to Ticketmaster.com.