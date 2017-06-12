Thomas Rhett opens up about big life changes as a new daddy

Thomas Rhett’s newly adopted daughter, Willa Gray, has settled into his family beautifully ever since the country star and wife Lauren Akins brought her home from Uganda this spring. While the singer says the transition has been smooth, he knows things are about to get a whole lot more complicated with the arrival of the family’s second baby. His pregnant wife, Lauren, is due in August.

Speaking to reporters June 11 backstage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted what will become the “CMA Fest” summer television special, and where he performed the previous night, Thomas Rhett said, “I felt like a big rock star last night. I walked offstage and changed a dirty diaper. That’s kind of what life has become.”





Pre show hangs look a little different now ☺️ About time to turn on @todayshow #ThomasRhettTODAY

“But Willa has just adapted way better than we ever thought she would,” he continued. “Going from where she came from to being here, I thought that she would be overwhelmed and … really shy, but she’s never met a stranger. You can bring her into a huge crowded room and she’s the life of the party or she can chill and just watch ‘Moana’ for the 58th time this week.”

As for the soon-to-be newborn, he joked, “We don’t have any idea what we’re doing. Willa’s been home for almost a month, and I feel like we kind of got spoiled on the front end because [she] sleeps like 12 hours a night. That’s not going to happen when the newborn comes.”

But TR and Lauren are trying to prepare her for the baby, whose name has already been picked out. “Every time Willa will go touch Lauren’s stomach we’ll go, ‘Your new sister’s inside there.’ Obviously she doesn’t know it, but we’re just trying to keep saying our newborn’s name and trying to get her used to the fact that there will be a sister here in about a month.”

The three-hour “CMA Fest” special airs Aug. 16 on ABC Television Network. Willa’s little sister is expected to make her debut before then.