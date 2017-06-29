Thomas Rhett reveals the hard conversation he just had to have with wife Lauren

Whenever country music fans get wind that their favorite country music artist is adding more tour dates, they get super excited. Will they be coming to my town? Will I get better seats than last time? Will they maybe notice me if I grab the front row of the pit?

But for the artist’s family that they often have to leave at home, the idea of more touring can be a tough pill to swallow.

Just ask Thomas Rhett.

With a baby at home and another one on the way, Thomas admits it was tough to tell wife Lauren about the news that he would be adding additional tour dates to his already successful “Home Team Tour.”

“I feel like every time I get home and me and Lauren have an off night, which is usually Monday, but I still have a bunch of stuff to do, and Lauren is like, ‘Are you ever going to stop?’” Thomas told Rare Country June 23 before taking the stage at Country LakeShake in Chicago. “I’m like, ‘Well, I thought about it and now we have two kids to pay for college, for so we need to add more dates.’ [The kids] put work into a whole new perspective. I mean, [touring is] still fun and I love it, but everything has now taken a whole new role. I do this because I love it, but also to give all of us the best life we can have.”