Thomas Rhett’s fans are clamoring to see his wife, Lauren, do this

As Thomas Rhett’s sexy single “Craving You” continues its climb up the chart, his fans are clamoring to see the video for the song. They’ve also got their fingers crossed that Thomas’ wife, Lauren, will make an appearance in the clip.

It all started when Lauren agreed to appear in his video for “Die a Happy Man.” She also starred in the video for “Vacation” and “Star of the Show,” but it’s not something Thomas’ fans should expect every time.

He says, “I kind of put myself in a hole the first time I put Lauren in a video because they’re like, ‘Well, why is she not going to be in all your videos?’ I’m like, ”Cause she does not want to be.’ She hates being the center of attention, so anytime I bring her onstage or say her name at a concert, she gets really shy like, ‘Oh my God, here we go.'”

At this point, we think Thomas’ fans would riot if any other woman appeared as a romantic interest for him in a video other than Lauren. Thankfully, he can usually twist her arm to get her to reluctantly get in front of the camera with him.

“She really is such an amazing person,” Thomas says. “Such an amazing trooper when it comes to doing these videos.”

Look for Thomas Rhett and his collaborator Maren Morris to release the “Craving You” video in the next week or so. As for Lauren’s involvement in the clip, you’ll just have to wait to find out.