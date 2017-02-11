Tim McGraw and Faith Hill get candid about their sex life during this game on “Ellen”

Country music married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 10.

At one point during the show, host Ellen DeGeneres put their 20-year marriage to the test with a hilarious round of “Never Have I Ever.”

RELATED: This is how Tim McGraw and Faith Hill feel about the guys trying to date their daughters

The game required Tim and Faith to hold up paddles either revealing the words “I Have” or “I Have Never,” as a way to confess truths to some of the questions asked by the host. And, Ellen, of course, saw the activity as the perfect opportunity to ask her guests some very intimate questions.





@TimMcGraw and @FaithHill got very personal about their relationship in this round of Never Have I Ever. A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:48am PST

Ellen kicked off the game with the statement, “Never have I ever used my spouse’s toothbrush without telling them.” Raising their paddles to reveal their answer, Tim and Faith learned that they do regularly use each other’s toothbrushes. Later on, Faith also confessed to snooping through her hubby’s personal belongings.

However, it turns out that Tim and Faith don’t need to vamp up their sexual life with naked selfies, because they have never fallen asleep during what Ellen referred to as, “Sexy time!”

“Sexy time? Like I’m bringing sexy back, baby or something?” said Faith in response to, “Never Have I Ever fallen asleep during sexy time.”

She added,” I’m sure I have never, ever.”

Things got even more personal when Ellen read the statement, “Never have I ever waxed my partner.”

RELATED: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s soaring new duet is romance at its finest

Giggling profusely Faith responded, “I have never, but I’m going to try!”

In April, Tim and Faith will take the road for their 2017 Soul2Soul World Tour — their first joint trek in 10 years. Watch the video above to see Tim and Faith’s very candid answers!