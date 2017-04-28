Tim McGraw and Faith Hill just crowned a new queen of country music

Sure, when we hear the words “soul-to-soul” we immediately think of Tim McGraw’s soul pressed to Faith Hill’s. It’s romantic and magical and exciting and what many of us dream of in a relationship. However, we may be rethinking it since the souls involved in Tim and Faith’s newest tour are also those of their fans.

From singing with one tiny fan to helping a young couple with their baby’s gender reveal, Tim and Faith are making magical connections from coast-to-coast. However, in Charleston, that bond was taken up a notch when the country stars met one of their more mature fans backstage.





Faith and Tim welcomed Grandma Mary Small, a longtime country music fan and proud hillbilly, to their backstage and the connection was almost immediate. In a sweet video on Tim’s Instagram page, the fellow country fans bonded over a mutual love of the legends of country, especially George Jones. Grandma Mary also talked to the couple about their relationship, advising the handsome hunk to hold tight to his beautiful bride.

Love this woman! Grandma Mary Small from #Soul2Soul Charleston. A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

However, when Tim and Faith learned that Mary was there to celebrate her upcoming 95th birthday, an impromptu party broke out with the beautiful granny receiving a tiara suitable for a queen of country music.

Thanx Charleston! Loved meeting Grandma Mary Small in the holy city! 95 years young today! Happy Birthday Mary! #soul2soul A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Tim and Faith close out April on the Soul2Soul tour with Seth Ennis in Louisville, Kentucky, and Indianapolis, Indiana. In May, the couple will head to Newark, New Jersey, and Uncasville, Connecticut, with The Shadowboxes before heading west with Jon Pardi. For ticket information, head over to Ticketmaster.