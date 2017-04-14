Tim McGraw and Faith Hill reveal the secret to their long-lasting marriage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have definitely beaten the odds when it comes to celebrity marriages. They’ve been husband and wife for more than 20 years, which is a big accomplishment for any couple, much less one in the public eye.

So, what is the secret to the success of their marriage?

Faith tells the Associated Press, “Look, there is no secret. Either you like one another or you don’t. You want to stay married or you don’t. You work at it, or you don’t. Simple as that. It is not always easy and there are moments that are rocky.”





Tim chimes in that staying committed is the key.

He adds, “You don’t walk away.”

Even though some moments can be shaky, Faith is happy her life with Tim is always interesting.

“I would rather live a life in rocky road ice cream than vanilla any day of the week,” Faith says. “Honestly, vanilla gets boring after a couple of days.”

Tim adds with a smile, “So, I am not vanilla!”

Tim and Faith take their love affair back to the stage with the just-launched Soul2Soul World Tour. You can see tour dates and purchase tickets for the trek at Ticketmaster.com.