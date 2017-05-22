Tim McGraw and this hot new band prove they are bathroom balladeers

It is a well-known fact that you can’t beat the acoustics in a bathroom, which is why we all love to sing in the shower, right? So, when Tim McGraw and Soul2Soul Tour opening act The Shadowboxers met up in the men’s room early in May, we knew something more magical than, well, “elimination” was going to happen.

The Atlanta-based pop band just shared the results of this potty partnership in a Facebook video. Covering the Bobby Vee classic “More Than I Can Say,” Tim and The Shadowboxers give us chills with a goosebump-inducing acoustic performance showcasing their rich harmonies. The quintet jokingly comments, “What? It’s just us and @thetimmcgraw singing in the bathroom.”





Fortunately, no flushing could be heard in the making of this video.

Next up, Tim and wife Faith Hill invite the regional sister trio Joseph to open for them May 25 – 27 in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Then hot country newcomers Midland will close out May and kick off June, with the husband-wife tour team playing shows in Canada. Other young artists that will open for the couple at upcoming dates include Charlie Worsham, Maggie Rose, Natalie Hemby, Brent Cobb, Brandy Clark and Eric Paslay.

The Soul2Soul Tour is currently scheduled into October.