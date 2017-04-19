Tim McGraw’s nephew is caught singing along to his uncle’s latest hit

We’re pretty guilty of wondering if country star’s children are going to follow in their footsteps and become singers like their famous parents, but in the case of Tim McGraw, there may be talent in an entirely different branch of the family tree.

It turn out, Tim’s nephew is showing a little bit of vocal ability.

In a video on his Instagram page, Tim shared a clip of his nephew singing along to the hot new Tim and Faith duet, “Speak to a Girl.” The young man seems oblivious to anyone possibly capturing his performance as he belts out the lyrics with his entire body. He does back off a bit on the line “respect the hell out of her,” like any young boy might politely do, but he ends thoughtfully and tenderly.





my sister caught my nephew singing along #SpeakToAGirl A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Tim’s daughter, Gracie, has also showed a knack for singing and has even joined her famous dad onstage and in the studio when they recorded “Here Tonight” for his 2015 album, “Damn Country Music.” All three of Tim’s daughters—Gracie, Maggie and Audrey—sang the last chorus of “Last Dollar (Fly Away)” for his 2007 album “Let It Go.”

So, somebody in the McGraw lineage is going to carry on the family name!