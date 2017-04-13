Trace Adkins reveals he’s letting go of this dark part of his past

Despite the fun-loving atmosphere that country music has to offer, singer Trace Adkins says he isn’t bothered by the pressures of drinking alcohol.

“I’m not one of those guys that says that there are any outside circumstances, or influences, or powers that can make me do anything,” Trace, 55, tells Rolling Stone Country, “If I drink, it’ll be because I want to drink.”

Trace has previously struggled with alcoholism, having served stints in rehab in 2001 and 2014. But, he knows that he can overcome the temptation of having a beer.





“I don’t feel the need to [drink] because of the industry or the business I’m in,” he says, reiterating the fact that he has put that dark part of his past behind him, “It’s got nothing to do with that. That’s all on me.”

But, alcohol isn’t the only thing on Trace’s mind. On March 31, the singer dropped a new album called “Something’s Going On.” The record features “Watered Down” – an introspective new single about growing older and being on the “backside of 40.”

“I couldn’t say backside of 50, because it didn’t rhyme,” says Trace about the song. “It’s true, I’m on the backside of 40, but, hell, man, I’m not going to hide it. Someone asked me the other day if I felt like maybe I was moving into an elder statesman role and, yeah, I dig it. I’m glad I’ve been around enough that someone might look at me like that.”