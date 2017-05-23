Trisha Yearwood just raised the bar with this national anthem performance

Recruiting country stars to sing the national anthem at Nashville Predators playoffs games just got a bit tougher. Trisha Yearwood is the latest big name act to sing before the puck drops, and she absolutely slayed it.

You’ll want to take a moment to savor this performance. It’s just that good!

We've got GNASH, let's get STANLEY!!! #Smashville #GoPreds A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on May 22, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Yearwood is the latest in a long line of stars singing the national anthem at Preds playoff games. Carrie Underwood, whose husband Mike Fisher is the NHL Team’s captain, was the first to perform the anthem. Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Vince Gill, Lady Antebellum and Kelly Clarkson have sung the anthem over the past few weeks, too.





Before she sang the anthem, Yearwood appeared on her hubby Garth Brooks’ “Live from Studio G” Facebook Live broadcast backstage at the arena. After Brooks gave a little tour of what goes into staging each hockey game, Yearwood appeared on camera in a Predators jersey. She looked fabulous with her hair and makeup still in place from filming an episode of “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” earlier in the day.