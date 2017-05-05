Two big-time country stars are taking their talents to “The Voice”

Producers for NBC’s “The Voice” have outdone themselves in spoiling fans with celebrity guests.

Already, viewers this season have gotten to watch stars Luke Bryan, Celine Dion and DJ Khaled give out their best advice to contestants during the heated battle rounds. Then, Shania Twain guest-starred on the show to provide quality assistance during the Top 12 live performances.

Now, it appears that there’s even more star power to go around, as country music artists Maren Morris and Blake Shelton are set to take the stage in the upcoming week.





While Blake is no stranger to “The Voice,” his upcoming performance is sure to be a memorable one. The 40-year-old country crooner is scheduled to perform his newest single, “Every Time I Hear That Song,” from his 2016 album, “If I’m Honest.”

As for Maren, she will treat members of the studio audience to her heartbreak ballad, “I Could Use a Love Song.” The track is the third single from the Grammy winner’s major label debut studio album, “Hero.”

Blake’s performance will take place on May 8, while Maren’s will follow on May 9. In addition to Maren, pop-star Charlie Puth is set to sing his latest single, “Attention.”

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.