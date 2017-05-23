Two racers are robbed at gunpoint while waiting in a drive-thru

The racing community is breathing a sigh of relief after two of their peers escaped injury after being robbed at gunpoint on May 21.

According to ESPN, Scott Dixon, who won the pole position for Sunday’s Indy 500, and retired driver Dario Franchitti were in a Taco Bell drive-thru near the racetrack in Indianapolis when two young men approached the car. They took credit cards from Scott and Dario, along with the wallet and identification belonging to Scott’s wife, who was not in the car at the time.

Police have since arrested the two young men — one 15 years old and one 14 years old. They have both been charged with robbery, and the 15-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest.

Neither Dario nor Scott have commented to reporters, but Chip Ganassi Racing has shared that both of the drivers are fine. In fact, Chip Ganassi even made light of the incident on his Twitter page:

There goes that Taco Bell sponsorship we were working on I guess. @scottdixon9 @dariofranchitti @EmmaDaviesDixon — Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) May 22, 2017

Scott’s Ganassi teammate also commented saying that he was, in fact, supposed to be in the car with the pair at Taco Bell. “Obviously, I’m glad they’re okay. Now I can make fun of them,” he told ESPN.

As frightening as the incident was, it’s refreshing to see the drivers putting it behind them to focus on Sunday’s big event. Best of luck to all!