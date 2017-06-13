Watch a dressed-down Reba McEntire nail the national anthem

We’re used to seeing Reba McEntire all glammed up, but when she took to the field at Nashville’s First Tennessee Park to sing the national anthem June 10, she was rocking a decidedly sportier look we loved.

And of course, she nailed “The Star Spangled Banner,” as you can see in the video below. She also got to meet “mascot Reba,” a hilarious lookalike in a red dress.

Reba’s anthem performance kicked off the City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game, an annual event held during CMA Music Fest. Next up after Reba was Sara Evans, who led the crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”





Rocker Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe surprised fans by throwing the first pitch. Country music stars Lee Greenwood, Jeannie Seely and Tim Rushlow called the play-by-play.

This year’s celebrity players included Billy Ray Cyrus; Craig Morgan; Kellie Pickler; Jessie James Decker and her husband, NFL player Eric Decker; Lauren Alaina; Todd Chrisley, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley of USA’s “Chrisley Knows Best”; Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s “Property Brothers”; the Swon Brothers; Danielle Bradbery; Aaron Watson; Jackie Lee; Trent Harmon; Maggie Rose; Miss Tennessee, Allee-Sutton Hethcoat and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

The event is a fundraiser for City of Hope, an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.