Watch a dynamic plus-size model channel Shania Twain in this lip sync gem

We’ve all been there. Cruising down the road or staring into our mirror, we have all had that moment where we have channeled our inner Shania Twain and tore into our own personal version of “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Granted, we probably don’t do it on television.

And we probably don’t do it in a leopard-print bra.

RELATED: Shania Twain opens up about the health scare that nearly ended her career

But that’s exactly what plus-size model Ashley Graham just did on the latest episode of Spike TV’s “Lip Sync Battle,” which pits celebrities against one another with their best take on their own lip sync versions of their favorite songs. And Ashley definitely looks the part, as she performs the song in a two-piece leopard outfit (with matching gloves and choker) that conjures up memories for country music fans of Shania’s 1998 video.





Oh, that bare midriff.

RELATED: Shania Twain faced her fear of going it alone with this brand-new song

The performance was so impressive that Shania herself sent a congratulatory message to Ashley on her Facebook page on June 28.

During the same show, Ashley is shown going up against “Orange is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks, who does a version of Bon Jovi’s timeless anthem “Livin’ On a Prayer.” The crowd’s reaction to both of these stars is evidence enough that these two just might have a career in music someday soon.