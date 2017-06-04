Watch Alan Jackson delight a massive crowd of thousands in downtown Nashville

Country music icon Alan Jackson headlined a free outdoor concert in downtown Nashville on June 3, ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 58-year-old churned through some of his biggest hits, including “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Where I Come From” and “Drive (For Daddy Gene).”

In the Tweet above, Alan pleases with his 1993 smash “Chattahoochee” from his “A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ’bout Love)” album. He dons a blue Predators T-shirt and strums on an acoustic guitar adorned with the words “Go Preds,” while belting out the song amid a massive crowd of country music and hockey fans.





This is the first time that a major professional sports championship has been hosted in Music City. It’s also the first time that the Predators have made it this far into the postseason. So, country stars have made sure to show their support.

In a recent statement, the soon-to-be-inducted Country Music Hall of Famer said, “This is an exciting time for the Predators and the city of Nashville. As a fan, I’m proud to be included in their road to the Stanley Cup.”

Alan’s concert, dubbed “Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose,” isn’t the only pre-game party taking place in light of the Predators’ successful season. Rodney Atkins’ seventh annual Music City Gives Back concert will take place ahead of Game 4 and will include Kip Moore, Brett Young, Granger Smith, Walker McGuire and Cole Taylor.

In addition to that, country stars have jumped on board all season long to sing the national anthem. So far, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson have all sung America’s anthem ahead of the games.