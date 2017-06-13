Watch as a country star tries to pull a fast one some unsuspecting fans

Country star Granger Smith has made a career out of embracing his alter ego, but even he couldn’t pull a fast one on these observant CMA Music Fest attendees. During the recent country music festival, Granger joined Lyft and Cracker Barrel to pick up fans from locations all around Nashville.

“I’m about to surprise some people that aren’t expecting me to be in a Lyft car with them,” Granger says. “And we might just end up at Cracker Barrel.”

RELATED: Kellie Pickler and Cracker Barrel surprise the CMA Fest crowd with patriotic tribute





Playing everything from a somewhat cranky passenger in the back seat to an all-American fan in the front seat, Granger attempted to go incognito while the driver discussed the fans’ love for the country music star. “We are going to see Granger Smith,” one passenger says when he hops in the car.

Little did he know that he was seeing him right there in the car. But, not everyone ended up getting tricked.

RELATED: Watch Alan Jackson delight a massive crowd of thousands in downtown Nashville

“You can’t pull it past me,” one passenger said as he figures out the surprise. “What are you doing here?”

Once everything was revealed, the “hangry” passengers headed straight to the local Cracker Barrel to rock in some chairs, enjoy some of the restaurant’s famous biscuits and relish in the company of the country star.