Watch as a country star gives his fans the best seat in the house

Even an ordinary day at CMA Music Fest can quickly turn into an extraordinary day, courtesy of country music’s Hunter Hayes.

It was Hunter who was busy shocking Lyft passengers throughout the recent CMA Fest in Nashville, popping up in the front seat and back seat of unsuspecting fans’ cars during his Cracker Barrel Soundcheck Surprise. While fans thought they were simply getting a ride to their next destination with a new Lyft driver who jokingly admitted it was his first day on the job, they actually were in for much more of a treat.





Not only were they given the chance to share a ride with Hunter himself, but they also got the once-in-a-lifetime chance to check out his soundcheck from the best seats in the house — onstage! Of course, Hunter has always been known to be amazing to his fans, but this certainly went over and beyond the call of duty.

Did y’all miss Hunter at CMA Fest? Have no fear.

Not only will he be traveling across the country all summer playing shows, but Hunter is also actively working on a brand-new album. “Writing and recording for this new album has been a creative journey for me, both as an artist and just as a human,” said Hunter in a recent press release. “I’ve been learning how to let go and just let the process be, not over-thinking every little thing, which is something I’m really good at. I’ve been experimenting with new sounds and stretching myself creatively more than ever before, and just embracing life, which I think you can really hear in these songs.”