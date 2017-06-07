Watch as a happy couple steals the spotlight during this live news segment

There is no doubt that Nashville is currently bursting at the seams as the city not only celebrates CMA Music Festival this week, but also the continued success of its very own NHL Nashville Predators. And it goes without saying that fans of both country music and hockey couldn’t be happier.

Yet some seem to be happier than most.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood surprises crowd with national anthem performance at Mike Fisher’s hockey game

During a live shot following the Preds huge win on June 5, WSMV-TV reporter Chris Harris was just outside the Bridgestone Arena as fans were flooding into the streets. As he began his report, viewers were sure to notice one specific couple on the right hand side of the screen who seemed extra happy about the night’s events. While it looks like the couple set themselves up to have their PDA caught by the cameras, their kissing quickly turned into a full-on make out session.





RELATED: This country star traded in his hockey stick for a microphone

“People are fired up,” Chris says as he notices the couple just to the side of him. “I mean, do you see what’s happening here? There is like conception going on. I mean, are you kidding me? This is how it is in Smashville baby. Let’s send it back to you before we get in trouble.”

Wonder what that couple will do if the Preds actually win the Stanley Cup?!?