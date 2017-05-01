Watch as Faith Hill and Tim McGraw serve up some sexy birthday PDA

Tim McGraw turned 50 on May 1, but just a couple days earlier, his wife Faith Hill decided to give him a present.

But what the heck do you get the guy who has everything, including Faith?

Well, you get him a birthday serenade, and maybe a little make-out session.

“He turns 50,” Faith told the adoring crowd during a recent tour stop, as Tim could be seen on the Jumbotron pretending to walk around the stage with a walker.





“I’m barely making it,” laughed Tim.

“It’s your 50th so we are all going to sing Happy Birthday,” Faith explained to the crowd as they roared in delight. “You feel like singing with me?

Of course they did. This fan video shows Faith beginning to sing the opening notes and the crowd joining in. There was another moment at the end of the concert where the two shared some romantic moments, embracing and kissing as Faith whispered something coyly to Tim and then followed it up with some good ole kissing. She also looked to the crowd and gestured the numbers 5-0, seemingly not being able to get over the fact that her man still is just as sexy as ever!

Happy Birthday, Tim! Looks like you are having a mighty good time already.