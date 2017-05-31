Watch as Kane Brown scares the heck out of fiancée Kaitlyn Jae

Kane Brown and fiancée Kaitlyn Jae have looked madly in love since their engagement earlier this year. While a newly engaged couple’s life should be filled with roses and sweet sentiments at this point, sometimes it’s fun to stir things up a bit.

And Kane had the perfect idea in mind.

RELATED: Kane Brown makes a huge announcement about his love life

In a video posted on his Facebook page on May 31, Kane participated in a prank to scare the heck out of his dear fiancée via her biggest fear – E.T. “So Kate is terrified of E.T.,” Kane wrote alongside the video. “We had to prank her lol.”





As Kaitlyn begins to peer into Kane’s truck, she’s shocked to find the extra terrestrial character staring back at her and starts running across the parking lot. “I hate you,” she can be heard yelling in the distance. “Why would you do that?”

RELATED: Kane Brown makes Lauren Alaina blush with this ultimate compliment

Of course, it’s all in good fun. But we would watch out Kane – she might be getting you back very, very soon.

The couple has been enjoying some downtime together and seemingly took a recent trip to the beach, as Kane shared on Twitter, before he heads back out on the road June 1-4 on Jason Aldean’s “They Don’t Know Tour.”