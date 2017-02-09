Watch as Miranda Lambert gets her glamour and gossip on in this new video

Miranda Lambert takes over a small-town beauty shop full of colorful characters in her new video for “We Should Be Friends.” Her spa day comes complete with a cut and color, a pedicure and one of her friends, songwriter Natalie Hemby, comes out of the waxing room looking a little green in the face.

Of course, one of Miranda’s beloved dogs is by her side for her beauty day.

“We Should Be Friends” is the newest single from Miranda’s latest album, “The Weight of These Wings.” It’s decidedly more light-hearted than the lead single, “Vice,” and Miranda made a point to write this one alone.





She says, “That’s actually the last song I wrote for the record. I woke my mom up at 1 a.m. and I was like ‘Hey, I need you to hear this. It’s the last one. I’m cuttin’. It’s the last week in the studio.’”

Miranda says this song captures her life perfectly. “I wanted one that I wrote alone that was really reflective of the people in my life and me. It started as kind of a sad song, but then I just had a party all by myself with my guitar and it turned out to be that.”